Report: Julius Randle withdraws from Team USA

Knicks power forward Julius Randle has withdrawn from Team USA training camp because of a family issue, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Julius Randle has withdrawn from Team USA training camp due to a family issue. The Nuggets’ Torrey Craig has been added to the Select Team to replace Landry Shamet. Players report tomorrow in Vegas. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 3, 2019

Despite recent withdraws, Team USA remains focused on winning gold.

Randle, who signed with the Knicks this offseason, averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds last season for the Pelicans.

USA National Team members expected at the World Cup training camp include Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat); Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); and Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls).

The 14-man USA Basketball Select Team includes Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); John Collins (Atlanta Hawks); Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks); Craig; De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic); Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs); and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).