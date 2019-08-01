Report: RJ Barrett withdraws from Team Canada for FIBA World Cup

New York Knicks rookie swingman RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in June's NBA Draft, will reportedly miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup due to injury. He was expected to represent Canada in the September competition.

Per a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, a "mild calf strain" suffered during NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas will keep Barrett from joining Canada's squad, which is currently ranked No. 23 overall by FIBA. He plans to attend training camp and team activities in Toronto.

The Duke product has already earned significant time on the international stage in youth competition, notably earning 2017 FIBA U-19 World Cup MVP honors while leading Canada to victory ahead of Italy and the U.S. (whom Canada beat in the semifinal).

In five Summer League games, Barrett averaged 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 30.0 minutes per game, shooting 34 percent from the floor. He finished strong, dropping 21 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists in a 103-87 victory over the Wizards in New York's summer finale.