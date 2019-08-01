2019 Free Agency
Patrick Patterson waived by Thunder, reportedly headed to Clippers

From NBA.com Staff

Aug 1, 2019 2:13 PM ET

Patrick Patterson averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes for the Thunder last season.

There's a buyout in Oklahoma City, but it came in the frontcourt.

Veteran forward Patrick Patterson, who played a limited role off the bench last season (averaging 13.4 minutes) with the Thunder, has been waived.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who followed by indicating that Patterson intends to sign with the LA Clippers, which would offer another experienced big to a team expected to contend for the NBA championship after adding Kawhi Leonard in free agency and Paul George via trade.

Patterson, a renowned defensive presence and locker room leader, posted career-lows of 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 2018-19 with the Thunder. A nine-year veteran, Patterson spent time in Houston, Sacramento and Toronto prior to the Oklahoma City.

