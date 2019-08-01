Memphis Grizzlies announce classic uniforms, court for 25th anniversary season

The Memphis Grizzlies will ring in their silver anniversary season with visuals from their first. The franchise, which originated in Vancouver in 1995, unveiled two classic uniforms and a throwback court to commemorate the beginnings of a team that found a lasting identity after moving to Memphis in 2001.

The uniforms feature the bold logos and design replete among NBA teams in the mid-to-late 1990s, punctuated by the snarling grizzly bear that was the franchise's first visual impression in the NBA.

Memphis' classic edition court will feature the same likeness as well as 25th anniversary logos and partial border showing the history of the franchise's many iconic looks over the years.

The Grizzlies' honoring of their past coincides with the arrival of their future. Memphis is coming off back-to-back years with top-five picks that netted them versatile big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and electrifying point guard Ja Morant. The duo will look to lead the franchise's transition from the highly successful Grit n' Grind era that ended with the successive departures of Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol and, most recently, Mike Conley.