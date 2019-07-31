Lakers make it official, add Jason Kidd to coaching staff

Team announces assistant coaches who will serve under coach Frank Vogel

Jul 31, 2019 3:02 PM ET

Jason Kidd joins the Lakers' coaching staff after stints with the Nets and Bucks.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) -- Former NBA head coaches Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins have joined new coach Frank Vogel's staff with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers formally announced Vogel's full coaching staff Wednesday.

Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford also will be Vogel's assistant coaches. Simon is the only holdover from former coach Luke Walton's staff.

Kidd joins the Lakers after head coaching stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. The Hall of Fame point guard was fired by the Bucks in January 2018.

Hollins spent four seasons with Memphis and two more with the Nets, who fired him in January 2016.

The Lakers also hired Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek as player development coaches with additional responsibilities.

