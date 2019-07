Free agent center Pau Gasol has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gasol, 39, who was limited to just 30 games last season because of a variety of injuries, has career averages of 17.0 points and 9.2 rebounds over 18 NBA seasons.