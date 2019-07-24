Pau Gasol signs deal with Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers have signed veteran forward/center Pau Gasol, it was announced Thursday by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Gasol, 39, holds career NBA averages of 17.0 points (50.7% FG, 36.8% 3-PT, 75.3% FT), 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.58 blocks in 1,226 games (1,150 starts) over 18 seasons with Memphis, the L.A. Lakers, Chicago, San Antonio and Milwaukee.

“Pau is a future Hall of Famer that brings invaluable championship experience and an elite skill set and basketball IQ to our roster,” said Olshey.

Gasol (7-0, 250) is a two-time NBA champion, six-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA member. A native of Barcelona, Spain, and longtime member of the Spanish Men’s National Team, Gasol won the 2001-02 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2011-12 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award.

Among all-time NBA leaders, Gasol ranks 21st in blocks (1,941), 28th in total rebounds (11,305), 29th in minutes (41,001), 35th in games played (1,226) and 37th in points (20,894). He is just one of 18 players in NBA history to amass at least 20,000 points and 10,000 rebounds.

Gasol has averages of 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.71 blocks in 136 playoff games.