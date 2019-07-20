Report: Kyle Korver agrees to one-year deal with Bucks

Veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Korver, a 16-year veteran who has played in 135 playoff games, has been one of the most pursued free agents left on the market because of his ability to shoot from behind the arc. In his career, he's made 42.9 percent of his 3-point shots.

With the Bucks, Korver re-unites with coach Mike Budenholzer. Korver played under Budenholzer for three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

Korver, 38, was also considering the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Budenholzer connection may have been the decisive factor, according to Wojnarowski.