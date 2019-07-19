2019 Free Agency
Report: Justin Holiday, Pacers agree to one-year deal

Jul 19, 2019 2:42 PM ET

The Bulls traded Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies in January.

Free agent swing man Justin Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

 Holiday, 30, averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 38 games with the Chicago Bulls and 42 with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. The veteran will be entering his seventh NBA season. 

In January, the Bulls traded Holiday to the Grizzlies for Wayne Selden, MarShon Brooks and two second-round picks for 2019 and 2020. 

