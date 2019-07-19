Report: Justin Holiday, Pacers agree to one-year deal

Free agent swing man Justin Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Justin Holiday has agreed to a one-year, $4.8M deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2019

Justin Holiday will unite with his brother, Aaron, on Indiana and receive strong opportunity on the Pacers' wing. Aaron Holiday is also expected to make a leap with an elevated role next season. https://t.co/P6ZwHFxn04 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2019

Holiday, 30, averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 38 games with the Chicago Bulls and 42 with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. The veteran will be entering his seventh NBA season.

In January, the Bulls traded Holiday to the Grizzlies for Wayne Selden, MarShon Brooks and two second-round picks for 2019 and 2020.