2019 Free Agency
2019 Free Agency

Report: Suns add forward Cheick Diallo on two-year deal

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 17, 2019 5:59 PM ET

Cheick Diallo averaged 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in 64 appearances last season.

The Phoenix Suns have reached a two-year deal with free agent forward Cheick Diallo, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Diallo averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over three seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. Diallo had his best season in 2018-19, averaging 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in 14.0 minutes while shooting 62.0 percent from the field.

The Pelicans declined to give Diallo a qualifying offer, making the 6-foot-9 forward an unrestricted free agent.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.