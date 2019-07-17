Reggie Bullock Medical Update

Reggie Bullock underwent successful surgery Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for a cervical disc herniation. The team will plan to provide an update on his rehab and progress around the start of training camp.

Bullock, 6-7, 205-pounds, joins the Knicks after splitting time last season with Detroit and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Kinston, N.C.-native averaged 11.3 points on 37.7-percent shooting from downtown to go along with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 29.8 minutes in 63 games (60 starts).

Last season, he made multiple three-pointers in 43 games, including seven games with five or more triples. After averaging 3.0 points over his first four seasons, Bullock has recorded back-to-back double-digit scoring campaigns, averaging 11.3 points in each of the last two seasons.