2019 Free Agency
2019 Free Agency

Celtics officially introduce Kemba Walker

By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press

Jul 17, 2019 1:30 PM ET

Kemba Walker plans to wear No. 8 as a member of the Celtics.

BOSTON (AP) -- Kemba Walker will try to make the Boston Celtics' rebuilding period a short one.

The former Charlotte Hornets guard was introduced at the Celtics' practice facility in Boston on Wednesday. He replaces Kyrie Irving, who was acquired amid much excitement two years ago. Walker will wear No. 8, meaning fans with Antoine Walker jerseys from the late 1990s can bring them out at the Garden again.

Also Wednesday, the team made the signing of center Enes Kanter official. He will wear the No. 11 that was worn last year by Irving.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.