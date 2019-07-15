Summer Standouts, Championship Game

A look at top performers from the Summer League Tournament Finals, on Day 11 of the action in Las Vegas and Day 14 of the overall competition:

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Brandon Clarke, Championship Game MVP

After being awarded the overall Summer League MVP earlier Monday, No. 21 overall pick Clarke capped a breakout performance with a Championship Game MVP, posting 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 24 minutes. Playing as a smallball center, the 6-foot-7 Clarke dominated yet again on both ends, and looks to be a steal after coming over in a draft night trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizzlies raised the 2019 Summer League Tournament trophy.

Grayson Allen

After arriving from Utah in the trade that shipped Mike Conley Jr. to the Jazz, the 2018 No. 21 overall pick has continued to get under opponents' skin -- notably earning a double-flagrant ejection earlier in the week -- and put up a team-high 17 points (6-13 FGs) and five assists.

Bruno Cabocolo

Famously described as "two years away from being two years away" upon being drafted in 2014, Cabocolo caught on last season with the Grizzlies toward the end of last season and built on the performance throughout his time in Vegas. Still only 23, the 6-foot-9 Cabocolo dropped 15 points (3-8 3Ps), four rebounds and two blocks against Minnesota.

Dusty Hannahs

The second-year guard spent much of last season with the Memphis Hustle before earning late-season run with the senior squad. On Monday, Hannahs again showed off a sharp shooting touch, knocking down 3-of-4 shots from deep while scoring 15 points off the bench.

* * *

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Kelan Martin

A sparkplug scorer for the Timberwolves throughout their Tournament run, Martin keyed a Minnesota comeback with a 16-point second half. He finished with a game-high 19 points and five rebounds off the bench, shooting 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 6-of-14 overall.

Barry Brown Jr.

Undrafted after four years at Kansas State, the 6-foot-3 guard performed well off the bench, finishing with a stunning,. game-high plus-20 mark in just 21 minutes. He finished with 12 points (5-7 FGs), three rebounds and an assist.

Barry Brown Jr. split the D for a slick reverse.

Keita Bates-Diop

Bates-Diop, drafted No. 48 overall in 2018, proved a consistent performer for the Timberwolves in Las Vegas, and hit several clutch shots along the way. Monday night, his fourth-quarter 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run that brought Minnesota within a point 24.8 seconds from the finish.