Game Recap: Thunder 92, Trail Blazers 87

Joel Bartilotta, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 92-87, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Thursday.

Oklahoma City led for all but 20 seconds of this game, and a 28-16 second quarter really set the tone. In fact, the Thunder held the lead for the entirety of the second half. Ball movement was the difference for Oklahoma City, out-assisting Portland 17-11. Free-throw shooting was also decisive, with the Thunder hitting 16-of-22 and the Trail Blazers connecting on 13-of-22. Oklahoma City ended up shooting 47 percent from the field while holding Portland to 42 percent shooting.

The Trail Blazers (1-3) were led by Gary Trent Jr, who tallied 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jarnell Stokes finished with 17 points and seven boards. Devin Robinson amassed seven points and six rebounds while Gian Clavell led the bench with 12 points and two rebounds.

The Thunder (3-1) were led by Kevin Hervey, who accrued 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Deonte Burton totaled 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. Hamidou Diallo collected 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Luguentz Dort led the bench with 12 points.

These teams will await playoff seedings to see who they play on either Friday or Saturday