Summer Standouts, Day 10

A look at top performers from Day 7 of the action in Las Vegas and Day 10 of the overall Summer League:

Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards

Hachimura scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half to help the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 76-74 on Thursday in the NBA Summer League. Selected ninth overall last month, the former Gonzaga star was 9 of 12 from the field with two 3-pointers, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Rui Hachimura was a surprise pick at No. 9 overall, but the Wizards forward has quickly impressed.

Tony Bradley, Utah Jazz

Though Chris Clemons continued a strong Summer League with 19 points in leading the Rockets to an 87-78 victory, Jazz center Bradley racked up 23 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for Utah. He shot 9-of-15 and 5-of-6 at the line.

Amir Coffey, LA Clippers

Coffey dropped 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists in an 83-80 victory against Sacramento, including a driving layup with 12.5 seconds left that capped the scoring.

Robert Williams III, Boston Celtics

On a night Grant Williams led all scorers with 21 points in 21 minutes on 6-of-10 shooting, Robert Williams III put in a powerhouse performance, posting a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double, connecting on 7-of-9 attempts while adding four assists.

Game Highlights: Celtics 113, Grizzlies 87

Terence Davis, Toronto Raptors

On the day he signed a guaranteed contract with Toronto, undrafted rookie Davis dropped 16 points in a 94-79 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Davis, a solid two-way contributor through four years at Mississippi, shot 4-of-9 from 3-point range (6-15 FGs).

Kevin Hervey / Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

Hervey had a four-point possession late in the fourth quarter and scored 20 points (8-16 FGs) in Oklahoma City’s 92-87 victory over Portland. He also chipped in seven rebounds, two steals and a block. 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk winner Diallo droppped 14 points (5-10 FGs), along with seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes.

Game Highlights: Thunder 92, Trail Blazers 87

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.