NBA referee Jason Phillips named to lead NBA Replay Center

NEW YORK -- The NBA announced today that Jason Phillips, a top-rated referee with 19 seasons of officiating experience in the league, has been named Replay Center Operations Principal.

In his new role, Phillips will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J. His Referee Operations duties will include creating training videos and interpreting the rules of the game for officials, teams, broadcasters and media.

“We are excited to add an experienced and highly-respected official in Jason to our operations staff,” said NBA President, League Operations Byron Spruell. “We look forward to the continued success of the Replay Center under his leadership.”

Phillips will be assisted in the Replay Center by Senior Lead Pete Williams, who has been a member of the Replay Center staff since September 2014. In addition to game oversight, Williams creates training curricula, establishes protocol and assigns nightly responsibilities for all Replay Center personnel.

Phillips will succeed Senior Vice President, Replay and Referee Operations Joe Borgia, who has served the NBA for 30 years as a game official and a basketball and referee operations executive. Borgia was instrumental in the creation, design and implementation of the NBA’s state-of-the-art Replay Center.

Borgia will refocus his efforts and role with the NBA on the newly-created and recently-approved Coach’s Challenge. As he did with the Replay Center, Borgia will develop the rules and handle the execution of this important initiative.

“Joe’s background, knowledge and experience make him a natural fit to lead the introduction and application of the Coach’s Challenge,” said Spruell. “After years of having Joe oversee the Replay Center nightly, we’re grateful that he will continue serving the NBA in such a pivotal role.”

Phillips, 49, has officiated more than 1,100 regular-season games since joining the NBA for the 2000-01 season. He has also worked 94 NBA playoff games, including nine games in The Finals. He finished his on-court career officiating Games 1 and 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

“After 19 years of experiencing NBA excitement on the court with the best officials in the world, I look forward to the new challenge of heading up the NBA Replay Center and working alongside the great people who help support our game on a daily basis,” said Phillips.

A native of Cisco, Texas, Phillips earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Tarleton State University.