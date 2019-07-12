Bucks Sign Robin Lopez and Wes Matthews

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent center Robin Lopez and free agent guard Wesley Matthews.

“Robin is an inside presence who will provide important depth for us at center,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “While bringing great experience to the Bucks, Robin is also a high-character person on and off the court and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

“Wes is an experienced guard who will bring great depth to our backcourt,” Horst said. “He’s a versatile player who will help our perimeter shooting in addition to being a high-quality person. We’re excited to have him back in Wisconsin with the Bucks.”

Lopez, 31, appeared in 74 games (36 starts) with the Bulls last season and averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 56.8% from the field. The brother of Bucks center Brook Lopez, he averaged 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6% overall from the field in his last three seasons with the Bulls from 2016-19.

Entering his 12th season in the NBA, Lopez holds career averages of 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 766 games (580 starts) with Phoenix, New Orleans, Portland, New York and Chicago. Originally selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Stanford, Lopez also holds a career shooting percentage of 53.1% and has appeared in 28 total playoff games with the Trail Blazers and Bulls.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Matthews averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 69 games (68 starts) with Dallas, New York and Indiana last season. He finished the 2018-19 season with the Pacers, starting 23 games, averaging 10.9 points in 31.5 minutes per contest.

A 6-5 guard, Matthews, 32, has appeared in 724 games (662 starts) over his 10 seasons with Utah, Portland, Dallas, New York and Indiana and holds career averages of 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The former Marquette standout who attended high school in Madison, Wis., has also played in 36 playoff games in his career and is averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in postseason action.