Game Recap: 76ers 108, Raptors 102

Alex Barutha, Rotowire



LAS VEGAS -- The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors, 108-102, in the Las Vegas Summer League Consolation Bracket at Cox Pavilion on Friday.

Philly led for 37 minutes of this 40-minute game, and a 27-22 first quarter set the tone. The Sixers led by 10 points at the half and the Raptors never got the game within a five-point margin from there. Three-point shooting was the difference in the game, with Philly hitting 14-of-31 and Toronto connecting on just 6-of-27. Offensive rebounding was also decisive, with the Sixers doubling them up, 14-7. Philly’s bench also outscored Toronto’s bench 46-19.

The Sixers were led by PJ Dozier, who tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Haywood Highsmith accrued 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Matisse Thybulle generated 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while Marial Shayok led the bench with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Raptors were led by Lindell Wigginton, who finished with 26 points, two rebounds and three assists. Chris Boucher amassed 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Terrence Davis collected 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Dewan Hernandez totaled 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.