Game Recap: Warriors 73, Nuggets 69

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Jacob Evans’ team-high 17 points helped the Golden State Warriors overcome an 11-point halftime deficit and notch a 73-69 win over the Denver Nuggets at Thomas and Mack Center in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Wednesday night.

The Nuggets (1-2) were by far the more impressive team to open the game, establishing a 38-27 halftime lead. The Warriors (3-1) played much better offensively in the third quarter while compiling 22 points, but they still faced a 13-point deficit heading into the final period. Golden State would then go on thoroughly dominate the fourth quarter with a 24-7 advantage on the scoreboard, sealing the comeback win.

Evans added five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal. First-round pick Jordan Poole supplied 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals. Juan Toscano-Anderson collected 10 points, five rebounds, one assist, four steals and three blocks. Alen Smailgic delivered six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Jarred Vanderbilt paced the Nuggets with 20 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jae’Sean Tate supplied nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Vlatko Cancar matched Tate’s scoring tally and added three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Brandon Goodwin turned in eight points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals.