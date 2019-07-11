Game Recap: Suns 79, Spurs 78

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- Undrafted rookie Jalen Lecque’s two free throws in the closing seconds lifted the Phoenix Suns to a 79-78 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Cox Pavilion in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Wednesday night.

The game began as a defensive slugfest, with the Suns (2-1) and Spurs (2-2) scuffling to 16-13 Phoenix advantage through the first 10 minutes. The two squads then took turns prevailing in the second (Spurs) and third (Suns) quarters before San Antonio erased an 11-point deficit midway through the final period with a 12-0 run. Ultimately, the contest came down to Lecque’s pair of successful free throws with five seconds remaining, which erased a 78-77 deficit for Phoenix. Spurs second-round pick Quinndary Weatherspoon then turned the ball over as time expired.

Weatherspoon paced the Spurs with 19 points, adding six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Drew Eubanks furnished 16 points, eight boards, two assists and one block. First-round pick Luka Samanic contributed an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double that included three assists and three steals. San Antonio’s other first-rounder, Keldon Johnson turned in seven points and two rebounds.

Lecque led the Suns with 14 points, supplementing them with two assists. James Palmer Jr. poured in 11 points and also collected four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Elie Okobo totaled nine points, two assists and one rebound. Billy Garrett and David Kramer finished with eight points and four rebounds apiece. Both teams now await final determination of their opponents in the elimination rounds of the Las Vegas Summer League beginning Friday.