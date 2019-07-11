Report: Kelly Oubre Jr. returns to Suns on two-year deal

Restricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. is returning to the Phoenix Suns after agreeing to a two-year, $30 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Restricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr., has agreed to a two-year, $30M deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, agent Nima Namakian of @BDA_Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2019

Oubre played 40 games for the Suns last season after being traded from the Wizards (along with Austin Rivers) in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

Oubre averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 29.5 minutes while starting 12 games.