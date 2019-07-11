2019 Free Agency
2019 Free Agency

Report: Kelly Oubre Jr. returns to Suns on two-year deal

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 11, 2019 1:22 AM ET

Kelly Oubre Jr. averaged 16.9 points in 40 games with the Suns after a midseason trade from Washington.

Restricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. is returning to the Phoenix Suns after agreeing to a two-year, $30 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oubre played 40 games for the Suns last season after being traded from the Wizards (along with Austin Rivers) in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

Oubre averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 29.5 minutes while starting 12 games.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.