Game Recap: Raptors 94, Pacers 79

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Dewan Hernandez totaled 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Raptors to a 94-79 win over the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

This game was closer than the final score indicates, featuring nine ties and 14 lead changes. Indiana built a two-point halftime lead, but a 48-31 second-half advantage for Toronto propelled the Raptors to a win.

Hernandez, selected by the Raptors in the second-round of this year’s draft, led Toronto (2-2) in scoring. Richard Solomon added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Malcolm Miller added 16 points and three rebounds.

Aaron Holiday led all scorers with 23 points and added four rebounds and three assists for Indiana (0-4). Brian Bowen II chipped in 17 points and seven rebounds, while Alize Johnson totaled 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Both teams now await final determination of their opponents in the elimination rounds of the Las Vegas Summer League beginning Friday.