Game Recap: Wizards 76, Hawks 71

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Rui Hachimura finished with 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wizards to a 76-71 win over the Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center.

This was a close game throughout, and the teams were notched at 64 apiece with just under five minutes to play. A late run from Washington secured the victory, despite the Hawks draining 12 threes and shooting 41.4 percent from downtown as a team.

Hachimura, who made two key free throws in the final seconds of the game, led all scorers. Garrison Matthews added 11 points and four rebounds for Washington (2-2), and Isaac Bonga chipped in 10 points.

Charles Brown paced Atlanta (1-3) with 16 points and four rebounds, while Tahjere McCall added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Sibert also contributed nine points.

Both teams will now wait to see who their opponents will be in the elimination rounds of the Las Vegas Summer League beginning Friday.