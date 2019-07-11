Game Recap: Bucks 84, China 67

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Jock Landale racked up 23 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to an 84-67 victory over Team China at Cox Pavilion in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Wednesday night.

The two teams traded blows almost evenly throughout the first half, leading to a 40-39 halftime lead for Team China (1-3). However, the Bucks (2-2) outscored China by a 27-13 margin in the third to take control of the contest, and they added another four points to their lead during the final period for good measure.

While Team China enjoyed an impressive 40-29 rebounding advantage, Milwaukee outperformed them from three-point range by a 37.5 percent-19.4 percent margin and also forced 24 turnovers, while only committing 13.

Zhou Qi led Team China with a 14-point, 17-rebound double-double that also included two assists and one block. Zhao Rui followed with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds. Shen Zijie led the bench with 10 points and added three rebounds and a block.

Landale added two rebounds to his aforementioned game-high scoring total. Elijah Brant furnished 15 points, three boards and one assist. Rayjon Tucker delivered 10 points and two rebounds. Daulton Hommes supplied 10 points as well, adding two rebounds, one assist and four steals. D.J. Wilson registered nine points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals.