Game Recap: Rockets 94, Kings 92

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- Gary Clark and Chris Clemons each hit the 20-point mark and scored the Rockets’ final four points to lead Houston to a 94-92 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Cox Pavilion in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Tuesday night.

The Kings (2-1) were able to gain a sliver of separation from the Kings (1-2) after a dead-even first quarter, taking a three-point lead into halftime. When Sacramento managed to add another four points to their cushion in the third quarter, it looked poised to potentially remain undefeated in summer league play.

Houston then managed a game-high 34 points during the final period, bookended by an 11-0 run to open the quarter and four straight points from Clark and Clemons to snap a 90-90 tie inside the final minute.

Second-round pick Kyle Guy led the Kings with 16 points, adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Semaj Christon and Wenyen Gabriel followed with matching 13-point tallies, with Gabriel also bringing down six rebounds. Hollis Thompson provided 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Guy’s fellow second-round selection Justin James delivered eight points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Clark paced the Rockets with 24 points, also chipping in eight rebounds, two steals and one block. Clemons followed with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. Johnathan Williams and Chris Chiozza turned in 10 points apiece off the bench, with Williams also posting nine boards and Chiozza dishing out 10 assists.