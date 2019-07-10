Game Recap: Pistons 96, 76ers 81

By Joel Bartilotta, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Pistons defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 96-81, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday.

There were six ties and eight lead changes in this game, with all of those happening in the second and third quarters. Detroit really took control in the second half, outscoring Philly 51-38. The Pistons held a double-digit lead for the final eight minutes and led by 22 points with just two minutes remaining. Detroit ended up out-rebounding Philadelphia 49-40 while out-assisting them 22-17. The 11 steals recorded by the Pistons played a huge part in that, with the Sixers swiping just four steals and losing the turnover differential 19-14.

The Pistons (4-0) were led by Matt Costello, who totaled 18 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-15 shooting. Bruce Brown recorded the first triple-double of the Summer League, collecting 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Todd Withers led the bench with 14 points and five boards.

The Sixers (1-3) were led by Jalen Jones, who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds on 4-of-13 from the field. Matisse Thybulle matched those 12 points, adding two rebounds, three assists and two steals to his tally. Zhaire Smith accrued 11 points, two rebounds and two assists while Marial Shayok led the bench with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

These teams will await seeding for the Summer League Playoffs to see who they play next.