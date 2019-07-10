Game Recap: Bulls 75, Hornets 72

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Daniel Gafford totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 75-72 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

Chicago didn’t lead until the end of the fourth quarter and trailed by nine points entering the final frame. A Justin Simon put-back with just under 30 seconds to play ended being the go-ahead bucket in the win.

Gafford led all scorers and finished with a big double-double. Chandler Hutchison chipped in 18 points and nine rebounds, and first-round rookie Coby White added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Chicago (2-2).

Isaiah Hicks led Charlotte (1-3) with 15 points and 8 rebounds, while Devonte’ Graham totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon each chipped in 10 points.