Game Recap: Pelicans 99, Cavaliers 78

Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 99-78, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Wednesday.

A 27-11 first quarter really set the foundation in this game, with New Orleans winning in wire-to-wire fashion. In fact, the Pelicans held a double-digit lead for the final three quarters, leading by as many as 26 points at times. New Orleans ended up out-rebounding Cleveland, 44-28 while winning the turnover differential, 18-12. The Pelicans ended up shooting 53 percent from the field, while holding the Cavaliers to 36 percent shooting. New Orleans’ starters ended up outscoring Cleveland’s starters, 71-38.

The Cavaliers (1-3) were led by Naz Mitrou-Long, who amassed 19 points, three rebounds and two assists. Dean Wade led the team with eight rebounds, but went scoreless on 0-of-8 from the field. Malik Newman led the bench with 15 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Marques Bolden totaled 13 points and three boards.

The Pelicans (3-1) were led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who tallied 26 points, five rebounds and six assists. Jaxson Hayes generated 13 points and seven boards. Kavell Bigby-Williams led the bench with 13 points and six rebounds, while Kenrich Williams picked up nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

These teams will await playoff seeding to see who they play for their next game on either Friday or Saturday.