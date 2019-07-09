Game Recap: Warriors 88, Lakers 80

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- First-round pick Jordan Poole scored a team-high 23 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to an 88-80 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas and Mack Center in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Monday night.

The Warriors (2-1) erased a 24-17 first-quarter deficit byoutscoring the Lakers (0-3), 29-13, in the second period to build a nine-point halftime lead. Golden State then kept pace with Los Angeles throughout the second half for the eight-point victory. The Warriors outshot their opponents by a 43.2 percent-36.0 percent margin and won the turnover battle, 21-13.

Poole added two rebounds, two assists and three steals to his team-best scoring tally. Jacob Evans followed with 12 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Dedric Lawson led the second unit with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Alen Smailagic totaled nine points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Jordan Caroline paced the Lakers with a game-high 27 points, supplementing them with five rebounds and one assist. Nick Perkins registered 15 points to lead the bench. Devontae Cacok furnished a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double that also included three steals. Zach Norvell, Jr. mustered just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

He did record three rebounds, two assists and one steal.