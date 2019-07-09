Game Recap: Grizzlies 79, Suns 69

By Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 79-69 in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday.

While there were seven ties and eight lead changes in the first half, Memphis cruised to a 10-point victory thanks an 11–0 run to start the fourth quarter. Memphis won all four individual quarters and led by at least eight points for the entirety of the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies' defense held the Suns to 35 percent from the field and 29 percent from three-point range while out-rebounding Phoenix by 49-38 margin.

The Suns (1-1) were led by James Palmer Jr, who finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Elie Okobo totaled 15 points and two rebounds on 6-of-15 shooting. No other player reached double figures in scoring, as Ray Spalding led the bench with six points and eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies (3-0) were led by Tyler Harvey, who tallied 19 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ivan Rabb scored just two points on 1-of-10 from the field but led the team with 12 rebounds. Keenan Evans led the bench with 15 points, three rebounds and five assists.