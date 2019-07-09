Game Recap: Pelicans 109, Bulls 72

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The New Orleans Pelicans rode a team-leading 28 points from first-round pick Jaxson Hayes to a 109-72 win over the Chicago Bulls at the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday evening.

The Pelicans (2-1) set the tone in the first quarter by taking a 27-15 lead and extending that advantage to 57-35 by halftime. New Orleans ultimately put an exclamation point on the win by outscoring the Bulls (1-2), 31-16, during the final period. The Pelicans shot 46.3 percent overall, including 41.4 percent from three-point range.

Hayes added four rebounds and three blocks to his team-high scoring tally. Nickeil Alexander-Walker contributed 23 points, eight assists, two rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Second-round pick Marcos Louzada Silva and Tony Carr each had matching, 13-point tallies.

Bulls’ first-round pick Coby White continued his stellar stretch of play with 25 points, adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Adam Mokoka finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Chandler Hutchison and Justin Simon turned in eight points apiece while pulling down four and two rebounds, respectively.

Both teams return to action Wednesday, with the Pelicans taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Bulls doing battle with the Charlotte Hornets.