Game Recap: Oklahoma City Thunder 84, Team Croatia 76

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotoworld

LAS VEGAS -- The Oklahoma City Thunder parlayed six double-digit scoring efforts into an 84-76 win over Team Croatia at Thomas and Mack Center in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Tuesday afternoon.

Team Croatia (0-3) didn’t resemble a winless squad while forging a 27-25 first-quarter lead. The Thunder (2-1) was able to erase that deficit and head into halftime with a three-point advantage, but Croatia’s 9-2 run over the first 3:09 of the third quarter eventually helped propel them to a 13-point edge during the period. OKC promptly turned the tables, however, opening the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run and holding Croatia to just seven points over the final 10 minutes.

Marjan Cakarun paced Croatia with 13 points and three rebounds. Pavle Marcinkovic and Marin Maric generated matching 12-point tallies. Zeljko Sakic delivered 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Roko Rogic managed nine points, six rebounds, five assists and one block off the bench.

Kevin Hervey led the Thunder with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. Khadeen Carrington totaled 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal. Hamidou Diallo and Donte Grantham contributed 11 points apiece. Devon Hall and Emanuel Terry pitched in 10 points each. First-round pick Darius Bazley managed six points, five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal.

Team Croatia returns to action Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, while the Thunder takes on the Trail Blazers on Thursday night.