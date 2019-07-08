Game Recap: Nets 88, Wizards 85

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Josh Gray totaled 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to an 88-85 win over the Washington Wizards in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday at Thomas and Mack Center.

Washington led 40-33 at halftime, but a 34-point third quarter sparked the Nets’ second-half comeback. Although Brooklyn had 18 turnovers, the team won the rebounding battle 42-32.

Gray led Brooklyn (2-1) scoring, and Amida Brimah totaled 14 points and eight rebounds. Second-round rookie Nicolas Claxton finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

First-round rookie Rui Hachimura paced Washington (1-1) with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Troy Brown Jr totaled 16 points and 9 rebounds. Troy Caupain added 15 points and seven assists.