Report: Stoudemire, Ellis work out for NBA teams

Roughly one dozen teams, including Golden State and the L.A. Lakers, attended a joint workout by Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis as the one-time standouts hope to resuscitate their NBA careers, Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported Monday.

Ellis, 33, hasn't played in the NBA since 2017, when he averaged 8.5 points for Indiana. Stoudemire, 36, last saw action in 2016, when he averaged 5.8 points for Miami.

A six-time All-Star, Stoudemire averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in 14 seasons, many of which were marred by injury. Ellis averaged 17.8 points in 12 seasons, with a high of 25.5 with the Warriors in 2009-10.