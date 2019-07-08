Report: Lakers plan to start LeBron James at point guard this season

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to start four-time MVP LeBron James at point guard this season, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The 6-foot-8 forward reportedly will start alongside newly-signed veteran guard Danny Green in the Lakers' new-look backcourt.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers intend to move LeBron James to the starting point guard position. https://t.co/is6BPo5W0q — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2019

LeBron is no stranger to the point guard position. He has routinely filled the role as point-forward over his 16-year career. But this would be the first time a squad has planned to start him at point guard on opening night.

He ranks 10th on the NBA's all-time assists list (8,662) and is within striking distance of passing a pair of Hall of Famers in 2019-20: Gary Payton (whom he trails by 305 assists) and Isiah Thomas (400).

The Lakers have been busy this offseason adding talent to surround LeBron, who played a career-low 55 games last season and didn't reach The Finals for the first time since 2011. According to Haynes, the 34-year-old is in "great shape with no restrictions".

In addition to the blockbuster trade for Davis, the Lakers have officially added Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley and Troy Daniel. They reportedly also have deals with guards Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley.

According to Haynes, new coach Frank Vogel hopes the move to point guard will help LeBron "unleash another element" to his game.

The Lakers have not only been busy with their roster, but also with their coaching lineup. Former Memphis Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollis is reportedly joining Vogel's staff, per a report in early June. The Lakers are also hiring Jason Kidd as an assistant to round out the coaching staff in Los Angeles.

Vogel said in his introductory news conference that he likes having former players on his staff with coaching experience.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.