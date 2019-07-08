Dallas Mavericks acquire Delon Wright

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired Delon Wright from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for two future second round draft picks and the draft rights to Satnam Singh.

Wright (6-5, 185) was the 20th overall pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2015 NBA Draft and has averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 19.2 minutes in 198 career games (18 starts) for Toronto and Memphis.

Last season, Wright was traded from Toronto to Memphis, along with Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles and a second round pick, in exchange for three-time All Star Marc Gasol. In 26 games (11 starts) for Memphis, Wright averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes per contest. On April 5, 2019, he recorded his first career triple double when he registered a career-high 26 points along with 14 assists and 10 rebounds in a 122-112 victory over the Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

The Los Angeles native was a standout at the University of Utah after transferring from the City College of San Francisco. In two seasons as a Ute, Wright was twice named All-Pac 12 First Team (2014, 2015). As a senior, he was also named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team and was the winner of the 2015 Bob Cousy Award given annually to the nation’s top collegiate point guard.