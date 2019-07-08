Game Recap: Celtics 89, Cavaliers 72

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Carsen Edwards totaled 14 points, three rebounds and two assists to lead the Boston Celtics to an 89-72 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday at Thomas and Mack Center.

Boston never trailed after the first quarter and led by as many as 22 in the win. Defense was key for the Celtics as they recorded 14 steals, forced 20 turnovers and won the defensive rebounding battle 31-21.

Edwards paced Boston (2-0) in scoring, while Tremont Edwards finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Robert Williams III chipped in 10 points and two rebounds.

First-round rookie Dylan Windler led Cleveland (1-2) with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists, and Naz Mitrou-Long added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Cleveland’s pair of 2019 first-rounders, Kevin Porter Jr and Darius Garland, did not play.