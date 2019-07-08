Summer Standouts, Day 7

A look at top performers from Day 4 of the action in Las Vegas and Day 7 of the overall Summer League:

Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio Spurs

The No. 2 scorer in Las Vegas kept it rolling on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors. Walker IV poured in 32 points on 12-for-23 shooting and added six rebounds as well. After a torn meniscus in his right knee limited him to 17 games last season, Walker IV is out to show he's still the scoring guard he was when the Spurs drafted him No. 18 overall in 2018.

Kevin Hervey, Oklahoma City Thunder

The undrafted big man is trying to pave a path to OKC's camp this fall and may be well on his way. He did it all on Monday against the Sixers, logging a double-double (17 points, 17 rebounds) while showing solid court sense on defense. After an 11-point, 12-rebound Summer League debut on Saturday vs. Utah, Hervey has likely been the Thunder's best player so far in Las Vegas.

Bruce Brown, Detroit Pistons

Last season, Brown struggled with his shot (39.6%) and was a virtual non-factor as a 3-point shooter (25.8%). One Summer League game does not a shooter make, but his improved shooting range and consistency were bright spots in Detroit's win vs. the Pacers. He shot a respectable 4-for-9 overall (and 1-for-2 on 3-pointers) and remained particularly active as a defensive rebounder.

Highlights: Pistons 102, Pacers 84

Semaj Christon, Sacramento Kings

In the California Classic, Christon was one of the better all-around performers for the Kings. He continued that trend on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, excelling in a variety of ways (15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists). He has been out of the league for two seasons and is hoping to turn some heads with performances like these in Summer League.

Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards

Washington's top pick in the 2019 draft was not flashy at all in a thrilling win vs. the Brooklyn Nets. What he was, though, was timely. Hachimura finished with 19 points and was active around the rim, finishing strong or shooting with confidence in those situations.

HIghlights: Nets 88, Wizards 85

Tacko Fall, Boston Celtics

Players with a cult following are nothing new in Summer League, and Fall is the latest player to receive such honors. He lived up to the cheers and pregame adulation from a pro-Celtics crowd by scoring 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting off the bench (in just 11 minutes). His offense and ability to control the paint on defense helped energize Boston en route to its 89-72 blowout win.

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 Draft, had a short run in Summer League. But he got a lot of enjoyment out of watching Hayes play on Monday, celebrating as much as the crowd did after Hayes' vicious poster jam over the Bulls. That play highlighted a monster night for the rookie Hayes, who finished with 28 points (on 10-for-15 shooting), four rebounds and three blocks in the Pelicans' runaway victory.

Tacko Fall rebounds and puts it home.

Qi Zhou, China

The big man delivered off the bench in the final game of the night at Cox Pavilion, carving up the Hornets inside all game long. He had 17 points and nailed a trio of 3-pointers while also collecting nine rebounds to power China to an upset of the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

The No. 28 pick of the 2019 Draft, Poole has been a steady scorer for Golden State at Summer League. He kept that rolling on Monday night, but showed better shot selection in getting his 23 points (on 7-for-15 shooting) in the Warriors' win against the Los Angeles Lakers.