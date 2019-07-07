Game Recap: Wizards 84, Pelicans 79

Nick Whalen, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Wizards took care of the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans 84-79 on Saturday night at the Las Vegas Summer League.



For Pelicans (1-1) fans hoping to catch another glimpse of Williamson, the news came before tipoff that the No. 1 pick would be sitting out for the remainder of the tournament with a knee bruise suffered in a knee-to-knee hit in Friday night’s contest against the Knicks.



Stepping up in Williamson's place was Trevon Bluiett, who finished the night with 23 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists, going 8-of-19 from the field and 6-of-14 from deep along the way. Kavell Bigby-Williams buoyed the starting five with a monster performance off the boards, hauling in 14 rebounds to add to his 14 points of offensive production, shooting 5-of-9 from the paint.



The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Rui Hachimura, displayed the deft mid-range shooting and mobility that the Washington Wizards (1-0) hoped to see, logging 14 points and five rebounds in a starting role. But it was last year's first-rounder, Troy Brown, Jr., who led the way, recording a double-double on the strength of 18 points and 15 boards, going 6-of-8 from the charity stripe in the process.



New Orleans takes on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, while the Wizards tangle with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.