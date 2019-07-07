Game Recap: Mavericks 113, Rockets 81

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Dallas Mavericks rode a dominant first half to a blowout 113-81 victory over the Houston Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League game at Cox Pavilion on Saturday night.

The Mavericks (2-0) set the tone early over the debuting Rockets (0-1), establishing a 32-19 lead through the first 10 minutes. Dallas picked up the pace beginning at the 5:45 mark of the opening period, going on a 20-5 run to finish off the quarter. That was essentially the turning point of the contest, as the Mavericks held a 59-38 advantage by halftime and an 84-58 edge through three.

Daryl Macon led the way for the Mavericks with 16 points, adding three assists and one rebound. Second-round pick Isaiah Roby furnished 14 points, seven boards, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Antonius Cleveland and Josh Reaves followed with matching 13-point tallies, with Cleveland adding five rebounds and four assists. Cameron Payne had his second consecutive well-rounded effort, compiling 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Chris Clemons paced the Rockets with 25 points and complemented them with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Isaiah Hartenstein generated a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double that also included three blocks and one steal. Chris Chiozza poured in seven points and also dished out five assists among his other contributions.

The Mavericks next take the court against the Kings on Monday afternoon, while the Rockets are back in action versus the Trail Blazers on Sunday evening.