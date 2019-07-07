Game Recap: Grizzlies 101, Pacers 75

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Bruno Caboclo recorded 19 points and five rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 101-75 win over the Indiana Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Indiana never led in this one, and Memphis went up by as many as 33 in the win. The Grizzlies’ excellent team field goal percentage (52.9) was crucial, as the Pacers shot just 35.5 percent collectively from the field.

Caboclo paced Memphis (1-0) in points, and Keenan Evans totaled 16 points and three assists. Yuta Watanabe had 15 points and four rebounds, and Ben Lawson recorded seven points and 12 rebounds.

Aaron Holiday led all scorers with 24 points and added five assists. DeVaugh Akoon-Purcell finished with 15 points and four rebounds, and Alize Johnson added 12 points and six rebounds for Indiana (0-1).

