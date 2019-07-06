Reports: Russell Westbrook, Thunder in discussions about star's future with franchise

With Paul George reportedly headed to LA, the Oklahoma City Thunder are now in discussions with Russell Westbrook about the star point guard's future with the franchise.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Westbrook and his agent are in talks with GM Sam Presti about the next steps, which could include a trade this summer.

ESPN Sources: Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher are engaged with OKC GM Sam Presti on next steps for the All-Star guard, including the possibility of trade this summer. https://t.co/S69nu8Phqd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Westbrook has four years and $170 million left on his contract, but the trade of Paul George for a haul of draft picks could signal a shift in thinking as Oklahoma City looks to reshape its roster.

What's next for Thunder after losing George?

Westbrook has spent his entire 11-year career in Oklahoma City, averaging 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists while winning the Kia MVP Award om 2017.