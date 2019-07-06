Game Recap: Magic 75, Spurs 59

By Dan Bruno, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- A magnitude 7.1 earthquake forced cancelation of Friday's Orlando Magic-San Antonio Spurs game at the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion.



The game was ended after the third quarter with the Magic leading, 75-59, for precautionary reasons, according to summer league officials. The teams initially continued playing after the strong temblor hit approximately 200 miles west of Las Vegas in the Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest, Calif. But after the New York Knicks-New Orleans Pelicans summer league game at nearby Thomas and Mack Center was canceled because of concern about the arena's overhead scoreboard, officials decided to halt the game at Cox as well.



The Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets nightcap at Thomas and Mack was also canceled. There was no immediate word on when the games will be made up.



Eric McCree scored 16 points and Mo Bamba had 15 as the Magic dominated from the start. Orlando led 30-17 after one quarter, pushing the margin to 22 by halftime.



Lonnie Walker IV finished with a game-high 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting in 23 minutes for the Spurs. Drew Eubanks was the only other Spur in double figures, as he totaled 15 points with three blocks.