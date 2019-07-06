Summer Standouts, Day 5

Tony Bradley, Utah Jazz



The third-year player was dominant inside, scoring 19 points and pulling down 14 rebounds in the Jazz's win over the Thunder. Bradley, the No. 28 pick in the 2017 draft, shot 9-of-14 from short range.

Bruce Brown, Detroit Pistons

Second-year player Brown notched a solid double-double for a shooting guard, with 17 points and 10 assists in the Pistons' win over the Trail Blazers. Brown, the No. 42 pick in the 2018 draft, contributed on the defensive end as well, blocking three shots and making a steal.

Bonzie Colson, Milwaukee Bucks

Colson's efficient night (6-11 FG, 3-5 from 3) was good. His overall effect on the game was better. Milwaukee was a sparkling plus-11 with the 23-year-old swingman on the floor. The young G League veteran helped lead the Bucks to an 89-83 win over Atlanta.

Isaiah Roby, Dallas Mavericks

The game was never in question, and Roby was a big reason why. The second-round pick out of Nebraska was a whopping plus-34 while putting up 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Dallas' 113-81 romp over the Nuggets.

Mfiondu Kabengele, LA Clippers

A late first-round pick acquired from Brooklyn, Kabengele proved nearly unstoppable in the paint en route to 21 points, and 10 rebounds. The Canadian-born big man did all his damage in just 25 minutes of LA's 93-87 win over the Lakers.

Mfiondu Kabengele throws down the alley-oop.

Troy Brown Jr., Washington Wizards

He wasn't overly efficient, but Brown was relentless in Washington's 84-79 win over New Orleans. The 15th overall pick in 2018, Brown threw his 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame around for 18 points (6-15 FG) and 15 rebounds.