Zion meets Anthony Davis before Summer League debut

Prior to Zion Williamson's Summer League debut, the New Orleans Pelicans' past and future crossed paths in a Las Vegas hotel lobby.

Williams walked up to Anthony Davis and the two shared a handshake, hug and a few words before Williamson headed to the arena.

Zion & AD met up before Zion's first Summer League game with the Pelicans.



Davis later joined LeBron James courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center for the Knicks-Pelicans game.

Other NBA players in attendance included Lonzo Ball, Jaren Jackson Jr., Trae Young, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Buddy Hield and P.J. Tucker.