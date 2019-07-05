2019 NBA Summer League
2019 NBA Summer League

Zion meets Anthony Davis before Summer League debut

From NBA Twitter reports

Jul 5, 2019 9:49 PM ET

Prior to Zion Williamson's Summer League debut, the New Orleans Pelicans' past and future crossed paths in a Las Vegas hotel lobby.

Williams walked up to Anthony Davis and the two shared a handshake, hug and a few words before Williamson headed to the arena.

Davis later joined LeBron James courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center for the Knicks-Pelicans game.

Other NBA players in attendance included Lonzo Ball, Jaren Jackson Jr., Trae Young, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Buddy Hield and P.J. Tucker.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.