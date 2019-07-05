Game Recap: Timberwolves 85, Cavaliers 75

Alex Barutha, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 85-75, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Friday.

While Cleveland led throughout the first three quarters, Minnesota prevailed when it mattered most. In fact, the Wolves rode a 29-14 third quarter to get back into the game and then took control thanks to a 21-15 fourth quarter. Minnesota’s defense was critical, holding Cleveland to 41 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range. That was also evident by the fact that the Timberwolves won the defensive rebounding battle, 34-28 while winning the steal differential, 8-3.

The Timberwolves (1-0) were led by Keita Bates-Diop, as he totaled 17 points and three rebounds. Josh Okogie finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists despite shooting 2-of-8 from the field. Kelan Martin led the bench with 12 points and 11 boards.

The Cavaliers (0-1) were led by Dylan Windler, as he accrued 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Naz Mitrou-Long amassed 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. JaCorey Williams led the bench with 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams will be off until Sunday, with Cleveland playing the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota facing the Atlanta Hawks.

