Game Recap: Pistons 96, Croatia 80

Alex Barutha, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Pistons defeated Team Croatia, 96-80, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavillion on Friday.

There are some new additions to Summer League this season and Team Croatia was the first to get their shot at an NBA team. They kept it close throughout, as it took five ties and seven lead changes to determine a winner. Detroit really pulled away late though, outscoring Team Croatia by 10 points in both the third and fourth quarters. In total, the Pistons outscored Team Croatia 53-34 in the second half. The key for the Pistons was their offensive rebounding, winning that battle 13-6. Three-point shooting was also critical, with the Pistons hitting 16-of-39 and Team Croatia connecting on 8-of-18.

The Pistons (1-0) were led by Khyri Thomas, as he tallied 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Svi Mykhailiuk finished with 17 points and five assists. Bruce Brown generated 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists while Todd Withers led the bench with 16 points and four boards.

Croatia (0-1) were led by Zeljko Saric, as he accrued 17 points and five rebounds. Luka Babic was the only other player in double figures, leading the bench with 10 points, two rebounds and four assists. Marjan Cakarun also played well off the bench, totaling eight points and seven rebounds.

Detroit returns to action on Saturday, playing host to the Portland Trail Blazers. As for Team Croatia, they face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for their next outing.