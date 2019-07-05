Game Recap: 76ers 107, Bucks 106

Alex Barutha, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 107-106, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday.

This was the tightest game of the Summer League thus far, as it wasn’t decided until the final shot. In fact, there were four turnovers combined in the final 14 seconds, as Milwaukee missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have captured the win. Despite how close this game was, it was actually a wire-to-wire win for the Sixers. A 32-19 first quarter is a major reason why, but Milwaukee made it close thanks to a 35-20 fourth quarter. Defense was key for Philly, as they recorded 11 steals and 10 blocks while Milwaukee had just 13 combined steals and blocks. That allowed the Sixers to shoot 47 percent from the field while holding the Bucks to 41 percent shooting.

The Sixers (1-0) were led by Marial Shayok, as he led the bench with 19 points and four rebounds. Jalen Jones led the starters with 16 points and five rebounds on 4-of-7 from the field. Shake Milton started at point guard and finished with 15 points and seven assists despite going 2-of-14 from the field. Christ Koumandje totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.



The Bucks (0-1) were led by Jock Landale, as he tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Bonzie Colson accumulated 22 points, five rebounds and two steals. Sterling Brown amassed 13 points and seven boards on 4-of-17 shooting while Daulton Hommes led the bench with 18 points and two rebounds on 6-of-8 from the field.



Both teams return to action on Saturday, with Milwaukee facing the Atlanta Hawks and Philly playing the Boston Celtics.