Game Recap: Heat 73, Warriors 65

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

SACRAMENTO -- The Miami Heat rode a dominant second half to a 73-65 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a California Classic matchup at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday afternoon.

For the second consecutive game, the Warriors (0-3) saw a strong start evaporate and ultimately result in defeat. Golden State forged a 38-30 halftime lead, but matters began to turn in the Heat’s favor during a very low-scoring third quarter. Only a total of 27 points were scored, but Miami (3-0) chipped three points off its deficit before rediscovering its offense in the fourth. The Heat went on to score a game-high 28 points over the final 10 minutes, leading to the eight-point victory.

The two squads were fairly even up and down the stat sheet, but a 12-5 steals advantage for the Heat played a part in their comeback. Four members of Miami’s starting five had a pair of thefts apiece, and the Warriors were goaded into 21 turnovers overall.

Kendrick Nunn paced the Heat with 21 points, adding three assists, one rebound and two steals. First-round pick Tyler Herro followed with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Yante Maten furnished 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one block. Kyle Alexander mustered only two points but hauled in 10 boards.

Damian Jones led the Warriors with 15 points, complementing them with seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Davon Reed poured in 12 points and added two assists, one rebound and two steals. Travis Wear compiled eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Undrafted rookie Dedric Lawson managed seven points and two rebounds. Alen Smailagic registered a modest five points but pulled down eight rebounds.