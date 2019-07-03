Game Recap: Heat 89, Kings 88

Dan Bruno, Rotowire

SACRAMENTO -- Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points to lead the Miami Heat to an 89-88 win against the host Sacramento Kings in the California Classic on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings led by nine points, 45-36, at halftime, but the Heat fought back in the second half. Tied 86-86, Miami's Chris Silva converted a traditional three-point play with 1:13 remaining after being fouled on a layup to complete the comeback and give the Heat all the points they would need.

Nunn shot 9 of 20 from the field and added five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a team-high 35 minutes for the Heat (2-0). Yante Maten added 21 points and nine rebounds, while Silva finished with 12 points.

The Kings (1-1) put on a solid team performance with five players scoring in double figures. Hollis Thompson led the way with 18 points. Eric Mika totaled 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Kyle Guy chipped in 13 points.